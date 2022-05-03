Fractal Investments LLC Invests $282,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after acquiring an additional 201,915 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after acquiring an additional 123,846 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 465,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 96,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,065,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.81. The company had a trading volume of 727,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,284. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.79 and its 200 day moving average is $299.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.