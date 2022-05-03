Fractal Investments LLC Invests $280,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,491,000 after acquiring an additional 609,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after buying an additional 1,529,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,695,000 after buying an additional 144,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after buying an additional 2,948,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after buying an additional 1,310,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

IPG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.75. 2,801,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

