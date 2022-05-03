Fractal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,119 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of GXO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.89. 24,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

