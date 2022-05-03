Fractal Investments LLC Buys New Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,491,000 after purchasing an additional 609,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

