Fractal Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $217.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,137. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.50 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

