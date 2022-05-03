Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stake Lessened by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,560 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FCPT traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. 14,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,814. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.75%.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

