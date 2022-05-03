Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

