Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Shares Down 1.2%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 5,283 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 1,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLGZY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas raised Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

