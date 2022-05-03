Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.58. Floor & Decor reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NYSE:FND traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,648. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after buying an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.