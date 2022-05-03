Flagship Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 1.3% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,672,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 93,628 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. 1,360,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,385. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 140.15% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

