Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,942 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,709 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.84. 7,768,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,851,695. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

