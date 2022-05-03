Flagship Private Wealth LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. 937,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,261. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $415.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In related news, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $317,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.

About PLBY Group (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.