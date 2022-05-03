Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires 19,339 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,289. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.