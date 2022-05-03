Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $155.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of FVRR traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,591. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.13.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.