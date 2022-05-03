Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225,314 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $68,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.87. 3,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.40. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

