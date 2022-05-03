Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $157,321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $136,695,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $97.13. 4,296,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,079. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.