FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $202.78.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in FirstService by 62.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 253.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 486.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 258,049 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

