First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the March 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,914,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,514,000 after acquiring an additional 643,631 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 428,234 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 939,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,113. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $54.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42.
