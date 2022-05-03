First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Down 25.3% in April

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 123,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,075. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $48.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

