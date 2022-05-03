First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTXN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,071 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,248,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period.
Shares of FTXN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 264,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $28.42.
