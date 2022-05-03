First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,494 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

Several analysts have commented on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

