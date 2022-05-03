First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 111,127 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,127 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

