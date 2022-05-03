First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 85,292 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 77.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

