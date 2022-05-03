First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $17.90 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,562 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $154,780,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,679 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,446,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $107,959,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,536,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,283,000 after buying an additional 1,315,006 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 14.87%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

