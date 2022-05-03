First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $13.83 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

