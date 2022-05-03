First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 3,237.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,594 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 379,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMMD opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

