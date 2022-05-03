First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,171 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $18,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88.

