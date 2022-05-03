First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

