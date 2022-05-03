First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,986 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

NYSE:TT opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.42 and its 200 day moving average is $172.05. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.72 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

