First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.04 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.