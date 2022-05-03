First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

