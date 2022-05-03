First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 37,133 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $14,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after buying an additional 221,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $41,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

