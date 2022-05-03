First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,986 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Barclays lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.44.

TT stock opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.05. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.72 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

