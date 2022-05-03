First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) Head to Head Analysis

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Quantum Minerals and Lomiko Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 1 4 13 0 2.67 Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $41.76, indicating a potential upside of 49.87%. Lomiko Metals has a consensus target price of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 522.49%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than First Quantum Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Lomiko Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $7.21 billion 2.67 $832.00 million $1.56 17.86 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -4.98

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Quantum Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 13.65% 10.16% 4.47% Lomiko Metals N/A -44.32% -42.97%

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Lomiko Metals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

