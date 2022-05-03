First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FNWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FNWB stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,645. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.90.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 19.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

