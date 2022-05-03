First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Gap Up to $36.15

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.15, but opened at $37.49. First Mid Bancshares shares last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 59 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.88.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

