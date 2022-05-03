First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of FRME traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 208,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 38.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,206,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

