First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives $18.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCF. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

FCF traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.02. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $523,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 341,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

