First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $35.27.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.82%. Equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $25,118.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

