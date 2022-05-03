FintruX Network Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $936,827.41 and approximately $51.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

