Finnovate Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 3rd (NASDAQ:FNVTU)

Finnovate Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finnovate Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ FNVTU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. Finnovate Acquisition has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

