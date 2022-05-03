FinNexus Market Cap Hits $2,805.35 (FNX)

FinNexus (FNX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $2,805.35 and approximately $19.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

