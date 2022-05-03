Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on May 13th

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Federated Hermes (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.