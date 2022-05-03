FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Shares Down 9.1%

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 993 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

