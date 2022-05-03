Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FATE opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $97.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

In related news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,113,000 after purchasing an additional 365,006 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.