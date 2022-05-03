FairGame Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. FairGame has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $440,801.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001553 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004144 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00039029 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

