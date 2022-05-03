Factorial Partners LLC Takes $989,000 Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Inogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inogen by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inogen by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on INGN. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Inogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Inogen stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,971. The company has a market capitalization of $581.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.41 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

