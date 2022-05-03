Factorial Partners LLC Takes $622,000 Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Collegium Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of COLL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,903. The firm has a market cap of $538.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.