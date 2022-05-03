Factorial Partners LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. AerCap comprises approximately 1.2% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,957,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $44,069,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $41,457,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in AerCap by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,789,000 after buying an additional 440,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AerCap by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 861,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,361,000 after buying an additional 292,641 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

NYSE:AER traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,069. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

