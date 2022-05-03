Factorial Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.89.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.46. 12,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.18. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $98.61 and a one year high of $247.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average is $142.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.